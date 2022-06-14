South Africa opts to field seeking T20 series win in India

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — South Africa won a third successive toss against India and opted to field again in the third Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The Proteas won the first match in New Delhi by seven wickets and the second game in Cuttack by four wickets for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Despite consecutive losses, India has fielded an unchanged side. The host resisted bringing in allrounder Deepak Hooda and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Even Indian Premier League sensation Umran Malik, who had impressed with his tearaway pace, was not included.

South Africa also has an unchanged side from the previous game. Quinton de Kock is still unavailable after a hand injury sustained in the first T20.

The pitch at Visakhapatnam is expected to be batsmen-friendly, and a high-scoring contest should be in the offing for the capacity crowd.

___

Lineups:

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports