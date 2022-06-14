Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase total number of flights by 40% in Q3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's national carrier China Airlines announced on Tuesday (June 14) that its total number of flights will increase by 40% in the third quarter, starting from July 1.

With COVID-19 travel restrictions relaxed in many countries across the globe, China Airlines is ramping up its transport capacity, providing over 150 weekly flights to meet the reviving demand for international travel, the airline said in a press release, CNA reported.

The airline is planning to increase the number of flights to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from four per week to one per day, using the newly introduced A321neo jet, starting from July 1. Flights to Seoul, South Korea will also be increased to one per day from August 1, according to the airline’s plan.

For routes to Southeast Asia, China Airlines launched a Kaohsiung-Manila weekly flight from the beginning of this month. Starting from August, the numbers of weekly flights from Taoyuan to many destinations in the region will also be increased, including 14 to Bangkok; 10 to Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi; four to Kuala Lumpur; two to Penang; and three each to Singapore and Phnom Penh, among others.

There will also be more flights to several destinations in China, including Hong Kong, Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanghai, as well as destinations in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, per CNA.