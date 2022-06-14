Taiwan arrivals can go home on 4th day if conditions met

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 14) stated that some arriving passengers can spend the four days of self-health management at their homes if certain conditions are met.

On Wednesday (June 15), the mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers will be shortened from the current "7+7" formula of seven days of quarantine and seven days of self-health monitoring to a "3+4" scheme. However, some people are accusing the CECC of playing word games because one of the stipulations is that those arriving must stay at the "same location" for their quarantine and self-health management, essentially meaning eight days in an epidemic prevention hotel, since the day of arrival does not count as the first day of quarantine.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that inbound passengers who wish to return to their homes for the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention after they completed their three days of quarantine must obtain permission from the local government. In addition, they must ensure that the principle of one person per household can be followed at the residence during that period.

Chuang said that when filling out the quarantine entry system, only the address of the three-day quarantine phase needs to be filled out.

Under the new "3+4" formula, inbound passengers are prohibited from stepping out during the three days of quarantine. However, relatives, friends, or organizations can transport the arrivals to their place of quarantine.

During the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention, travelers can venture out if they take a rapid antigen test every two days that is negative. However, if travelers wish to return to their homes to undergo the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention, they must obtain permission from local health authorities and their residence must meet the principle of one person per household.

Epidemic prevention hotel operators have expressed concern that if guests venture out during the last four days while staying in the hotel, it will be difficult to keep such guests separated from others and could raise the risk of infection among employees.