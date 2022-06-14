Oil Condition Monitoring Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Oil Condition Monitoring Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global oil condition monitoring market size was US$ 681.5 million in 2021. The global oil condition monitoring market is forecast to grow to US$ 1601 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Oil condition monitoring is a necessary process that helps prevent engine and power train problems. Oil condition monitoring ensures that engine, machine, and other system maintenance is conducted efficiently. Moreover, it reduces the cost of downtime.

Factors Affecting the Market

Companies are focusing on the way to increase the longevity of the machinery and eliminate operational problems. Thus, such efforts are forecast to fuel the growth of the global oil condition monitoring market.

Power, logistics, mining, and manufacturing segments deploy oil-dependent machines and vehicles having gearboxes, engines, hydraulics, and transformers. The growing applications of oil condition monitoring are likely to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Traditional oil analysis techniques such as laboratory testing provide a comprehensive view of oil conditions and machinery health. However, they also have significant drawbacks, such as time delay and upfront cost. Thus, such factors will boost the demand for the oil condition monitoring market during the study period.

The integration of big data analytics is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. On the contrary, the shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global oil condition monitoring market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the oil condition monitoring market. End-users of oil control monitoring systems have been negatively affected by the pandemic. The automobile, oil and gas, and mining industries have all witnessed significant reductions in their profit, which ultimately hampered the oil condition monitoring market. Moreover, the disruption in supply and demand has hampered market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global oil condition monitoring market. In addition, Europe and Asia-Pacific are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share owing to the growing end-use industries in these regions. North America is further estimated to dominate the oil condition monitoring market due to growing awareness about oil condition monitoring and increasing adoption of the efficient technology.

Competitors in the Market

AVENISENSE S.A.

BP Oil International Ltd.

Bureau Veritas

Chevron Corporation

CM Technologies

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Intertek Group

Micromem Technologies Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Poseidon Systems

SGS SA

Shell RLA

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

Techenomics International

TestOil

Tribomar GmbH.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global oil condition monitoring market segmentation focuses on Product, Sampling, End-Use, and Region.

Based On Product Type

Turbines

Compressors

Engines

Gear Systems

Hydraulic Systems

Based On Sampling Type

On-Site

Off-Site

Based On End-Use Industry

Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others (Power Generation)

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

