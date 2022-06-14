Non-Pvc Iv Bags Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-Pvc Iv Bags Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global non-PVC IV bags market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global non-PVC IV bags market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Non-PVC IV bags are intravenous bags that contain non-polyvinyl chloride film. The bags are safe to use and are lightweight in nature. In addition, they also possess a low risk of contamination, less pollution, and are compatible and convenient.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing awareness related to preventive measures to prevent errors, such as the delivery of the inappropriate dose, will surge the growth of the market. The beneficial properties of non-PVC IV bags, such as the lightweight and low risk of contamination, will contribute to the growth of the market.

Increasing concerns on the problems related to traditionally-used IV containers, such as the interaction of drugs & packing materials and difficulty in transport, handling, & disposal of containers, will surge the demand for non-PVC IV bags.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the applications of non-PVC IV bags in chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery will escalate the market growth.

The introduction of novel materials and different bags designs will accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, In July 2016, B. Braun Melsungen AG unveiled its flexible plastic IV bag, DUPLEX Container. The product was specifically designed to streamline intravenous delivery to patients.

The beneficial applications of non-PVC IV bags for frozen mixtures, such as high instability and durability, as compared to PVC bags, will benefit the overall market during the study period. On the contrary, the high cost of non-PVC IV bags may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market is estimated to hold the highest CAGR due to improving healthcare expenditure and growing spending on healthcare. Furthermore, growing awareness about technologically advanced healthcare solutions will soar the demand for medical specialty bags. In addition, the increasing rate of the geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare costs will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for many economies to focus more on healthcare. Many governments increased the healthcare expenditure for their respective nations. Furthermore, growing consumer spending on healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure will benefit the non-PVC IV bags market even after the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

PolyCine GmbH

RENOLIT

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.

Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd.

Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air)

Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd

ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global non-PVC IV bags market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Single Chamber

Multi-Chamber

By Material Type Outlook

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

By Content Type Outlook

Frozen Mixture

Liquid Mixture

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

