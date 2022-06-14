Non-Pvc Iv Bags Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-Pvc Iv Bags Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global non-PVC IV bags market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global non-PVC IV bags market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Non-PVC IV bags are intravenous bags that contain non-polyvinyl chloride film. The bags are safe to use and are lightweight in nature. In addition, they also possess a low risk of contamination, less pollution, and are compatible and convenient.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing awareness related to preventive measures to prevent errors, such as the delivery of the inappropriate dose, will surge the growth of the market. The beneficial properties of non-PVC IV bags, such as the lightweight and low risk of contamination, will contribute to the growth of the market.
Increasing concerns on the problems related to traditionally-used IV containers, such as the interaction of drugs & packing materials and difficulty in transport, handling, & disposal of containers, will surge the demand for non-PVC IV bags.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the applications of non-PVC IV bags in chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery will escalate the market growth.
The introduction of novel materials and different bags designs will accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, In July 2016, B. Braun Melsungen AG unveiled its flexible plastic IV bag, DUPLEX Container. The product was specifically designed to streamline intravenous delivery to patients.
The beneficial applications of non-PVC IV bags for frozen mixtures, such as high instability and durability, as compared to PVC bags, will benefit the overall market during the study period. On the contrary, the high cost of non-PVC IV bags may limit the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market is estimated to hold the highest CAGR due to improving healthcare expenditure and growing spending on healthcare. Furthermore, growing awareness about technologically advanced healthcare solutions will soar the demand for medical specialty bags. In addition, the increasing rate of the geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare costs will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for many economies to focus more on healthcare. Many governments increased the healthcare expenditure for their respective nations. Furthermore, growing consumer spending on healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure will benefit the non-PVC IV bags market even after the pandemic.
Competitors in the Market
PolyCine GmbH
RENOLIT
Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.
Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.
Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd.
Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air)
Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd
ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global non-PVC IV bags market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, and Region.
By Type Outlook
Single Chamber
Multi-Chamber
By Material Type Outlook
Ethylene-vinyl acetate
Polypropylene
Copolyester ether
By Content Type Outlook
Frozen Mixture
Liquid Mixture
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
