Non-Disruptive Testing And Inspection Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-Disruptive Testing And Inspection Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Non-destructive testing and inspection is an essential method to verify an object, material, or system without damaging anything. The process inspects or evaluates material components for checking discontinuities without damaging the reliability of the part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection services, mainly for power generation and technological advancements, will propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Rising demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection services for the aging infrastructure is likely to drive market growth. Non-disruptive testing and inspection services help tackle corrosion issues. In addition, the rising adoption of IoT solutions will surge the growth of the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market in the coming years.

During the estimated period, the market is expected to be fueled by stringent government regulations regarding product safety and quality.

On the contrary, a shortage of technical experience may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection service declined significantly due to the postponement of R&D activities. In addition, the halt on the new oil & gas exploration projects and reducing demand for crude oil has hampered the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of a skilled workforce. In addition, the rising adoption of non-destructive testing techniques across numerous applications is driving the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Acuren

Ashtead Technology

Bosello High Technology Srl

Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

Eddyfi

Fischer Technology Inc.

General Electric Company

LynX Inspection

Magnaflux

MISTRAS Group

NDT Global GmbH

Nikon Metrology

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest

T.D. Williamson Inc.

YXLON International

Zetec, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market segmentation focuses on Technique, Method, Service, End-User, and Region.

Based On Technique

Visual Testing

Unaided Visual Inspection

Aided Visual Inspection

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement

Remote-Field Testing

Eddy-Current Array

Ultrasonic Testing

Straight Beam Testing

Angle Beam Testing

Immersion Testing

Guide Wave Testing

Phased Array Testing

Time-of-Flight Diffraction

Radiographic Testing

X-Ray Testing

Gamma Ray Testing

Film Radiography

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

Acoustic Emission Testing

Others

Based On Method

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

Based On Service

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

Based On End-User

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others (Marine)

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Non-Disruptive Testing And Inspection Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

