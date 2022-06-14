Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global non-destructive testing equipment market size was US$ 3,271.5 million in 2021. The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 6119.01 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) application is used to identify the defect and discontinuity in material, structure, or component.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to witness a significant jump in revenue due to continuous evolution in the automation, robotics, electronics, and oil & gas industry. The growth of these industries will bring a significant hike in the demand for flaw detection related to cracks, porosity, manufacturing disorders, etc. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market.

Stringent mandates by governmental agencies like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the non-destructive testing equipment market.

The rising cases of infrastructural failures will exceed the demand for quality/safety assurance. Thus, it will benefit the overall non-destructive testing equipment market. On the contrary, the high equipment costs and a scarcity of experienced technicians may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on infrastructural development activities. Various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, energy, and others, witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue. Thus, it also hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market.

The vendors of the non-destructive testing equipment also faced various challenges in continuing the operations. Ultimately, it hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific nondestructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, with China holding the highest market share. It is owing to the large investments in oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and energy & power infrastructure Industry. In addition, the demand for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the machines is also rising exponentially. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market. Growing industrialization in China and favorable investments by the government are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific non-destructive testing equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Olympus Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

Ashtead Technology Inc.

General Electric

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Mistras Group Inc.

Carestream Health.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global non-destructive testing equipment market segmentation focuses on Testing Method, Technique, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

By Testing Method Outlook

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others

By Technique Outlook

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others

By Industrial Vertical Outlook

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

