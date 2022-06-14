Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global non-destructive testing equipment market size was US$ 3,271.5 million in 2021. The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 6119.01 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/QI038
Non-destructive testing (NDT) application is used to identify the defect and discontinuity in material, structure, or component.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global non-destructive testing equipment market is forecast to witness a significant jump in revenue due to continuous evolution in the automation, robotics, electronics, and oil & gas industry. The growth of these industries will bring a significant hike in the demand for flaw detection related to cracks, porosity, manufacturing disorders, etc. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market.
Stringent mandates by governmental agencies like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the non-destructive testing equipment market.
The rising cases of infrastructural failures will exceed the demand for quality/safety assurance. Thus, it will benefit the overall non-destructive testing equipment market. On the contrary, the high equipment costs and a scarcity of experienced technicians may impede the market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on infrastructural development activities. Various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, energy, and others, witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue. Thus, it also hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market.
The vendors of the non-destructive testing equipment also faced various challenges in continuing the operations. Ultimately, it hampered the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Request Sample Report for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific nondestructive testing equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, with China holding the highest market share. It is owing to the large investments in oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and energy & power infrastructure Industry. In addition, the demand for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the machines is also rising exponentially. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market. Growing industrialization in China and favorable investments by the government are forecast to benefit the Asia-Pacific non-destructive testing equipment market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Olympus Corporation
Intertek Group PLC
SGS SA
Ashtead Technology Inc.
General Electric
Nikon Metrology Inc.
Mistras Group Inc.
Carestream Health.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/QI038
The global non-destructive testing equipment market segmentation focuses on Testing Method, Technique, Industrial Vertical, and Region.
By Testing Method Outlook
Ultrasonic Testing
Radiography Testing
Visual Inspection Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing
Eddy-Current Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Others
By Technique Outlook
Volumetric Examination
Surface Examination
Others
By Industrial Vertical Outlook
Oil & Gas
Energy & power
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & transportation
Infrastructure
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/QI038
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/