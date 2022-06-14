Metal Stamping Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Metal Stamping Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global metal stamping market size was US$ 195.1 billion in 2021. The global metal stamping market is forecast to grow to US$ 251.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal stamping is the process of transforming flat metal sheets into specific shapes. The process encompasses various metal forming techniques, such as coining, blanking, bending, deep drawing, flanging, and embossing.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of metal stamping in automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and aviation, telecommunications, electricals, medical industry, and consumer electronics are forecast to drive the market forward.

The growing number of partnerships and joint ventures are forecast to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, American Axle and Manufacturing and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd. signed a joint venture, Liuzhou AAM Automotive Driveline System Co. Ltd., in China in April 2018 with the aim to manufacture axles and drive heads.

The growth of the metal stamping market is also attributed to the rising number of partnerships and launches. For instance, Weiss-Aug Co. Inc. began operations in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in April 2018 in order to increase metal stamping capabilities. Moreover, Gestamp funded around US$ 38.67 million in February 2017 for the construction of a stamping plant in Pune, India.

The metal stamping market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing popularity of next-generation metal stamping. The next-generation metal stamping declines the time of operation and eliminates the high cost of processing. Moreover, this technology is considered efficient for managing work and attracting investors. For instance, Toyotetsu Canada (automotive part manufacturer) won around US$ 1.2 million in November 2017 in Ontario government grants through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF). Thus, such breakthrough technologies are forecast to boost the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly declined the growth potential of the metal stamping industry. The subsequent temporary lockdown measures in various countries hampered the manufacturing activities in the end-use industries. As a result, the demand for metal stamping fell drastically. In addition, the shortage of raw materials and supply chain disruptions highly impacted the global metal stamping market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific metal stamping market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the growing demand for automobiles and increasing defense expenditure. In addition, the growth of developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and high disposable income will surge the demand for consumer electronics. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and favorable policies towards boosting infrastructure development will escalate the growth of the global metal stamping market.

Competitors in the Market

Acro Metal Stamping

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

D&H Industries, Inc.

Kenmode, Inc.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co

Clow Stamping Company

Goshen Stamping Company

Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

CAPARO

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited

Gestamp

Ford Motor Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Press Type

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

By Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Aviation

Electricals and Other Electronics

Telecommunications

Medical Industry

Defense

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

