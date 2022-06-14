Mesalamine Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mesalamine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global mesalamine market size was US$ 169.5 million in 2021. The global mesalamine market size is forecast to reach US$ 212.6 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mesalamine, also known as Mesalazine, is the first-line agent used to treat active UC. It is a prescription drug that includes 5-aminosalicylic acid. It also helps cure other inflammatory bowel disorders.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mesalamine is considered to be safe, which is why its demand is expected to increase in the coming years. The high prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) around the world is expected to drive up demand for mesalamine. The market is also likely to grow when new products are released.

The global mesalamine industry is seeing a surge in patient support programs, which will create a slew of new opportunities.

The expansion of the mesalamine market is attributed to the increasing research & development as well as rising spending in healthcare in developing countries.

Side effects of treatments, such as vomiting, fever, headache, stomach, and abdominal discomfort, may limit the growth of the global mesalamine market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global mesalamine market. The demand for pharmaceuticals is forecast to remain the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. Moreover, governments of maximum nations are highly focused on expanding the healthcare expenditure and boosting the healthcare infrastructure. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. Moreover, companies are highly investing in research and development activities due to the COVID-19 influenced growth. Thus, all of this will contribute to the growth of the global mesalamine market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest mesalamine market share due to the growing awareness about the benefits of the drug. In addition, the presence of prominent pharmaceutical firms in the region is forecast to contribute to the market growth. Government funding and incentives are also forecast to surge market growth in the coming years. In addition, the growing prevalence of disease and growing geriatric population will benefit the regional mesalamine market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global mesalamine market segmentation focuses on Dosage Form, Application, and Region.

Based on the dosage form, the mesalamine market is segmented into

Capsule

Tablets

Based on application, the mesalamine market is segmented into

Ulcerative colitis

Crohn’s disease

Other bowel inflammatory diseases

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Mesalamine Market?

• Which factors are influencing Mesalamine Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Mesalamine Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Mesalamine Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Mesalamine Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

