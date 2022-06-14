Material Handling Equipment Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Material Handling Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global material handling equipment market size was US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. The global material handling equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 69.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/material-handling-equipment-market-1/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing deployment of automated solutions and robots is forecast to surge the growth of the global material handling equipment market. Automated products enhance the efficiency of processes. In addition, they are also considered cost-effective for managing goods in warehouses. The benefits of automated technology will drive the material handling equipment market forward.

The growing number of advancements and rising demand for automation in various industrial verticals, such as food & retail, and e-commerce, will drive the market growth. In addition, material handling equipment finds its applications in automotive, chemicals, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare, metals, and other industries. Thus, the growth of these industries will drive the growth of the material handling equipment market.

The rising number of warehouses will surge the demand for material handling equipment in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising demand for electric material handling solutions will benefit the overall market.

Growing concerns over environmental pollution and the rising need for fuel-efficient solutions will accelerate the growth of the material handling equipment market. On the contrary, the high initial cost of material handling equipment may restrict the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic created various disruptions for the food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, aviation, electronics, and other industries. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the global material handling equipment market. The demand for equipment reduced drastically. Various end-user industries had to put a pause on their operations in order to abide by the rules. Thus, it restricted the growth of the global material handling equipment market. Furthermore, import-export bans and other such challenges hampered the manufacturing activities, which ultimately influenced the global material handling equipment market.

Request Sample Report for Material Handling Equipment Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/material-handling-equipment-market-1/QI038

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global material handling equipment market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising penetration of advanced technologies and growing automation across various industrial verticals in the region. Furthermore, the presence of prominent end-use industry players will propel the regional material handling equipment market forward.

Competitors in the Market

‘Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

BEUMER Group

Kion Group AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

JBT Corporation

SSI Schaefer

Murata Machinery

KUKU AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/material-handling-equipment-market-1/QI038

The global material handling equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, System Type, Function, Industry, and region.

Based On Product

Forklifts

Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Based on System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Based on Function

Storage

Transportation

Assembly

Packaging

Distribution

Waste Handling

Based on Industry

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/material-handling-equipment-market-1/QI038

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Material Handling Equipment Market?

• Which factors are influencing Material Handling Equipment Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Material Handling Equipment Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Material Handling Equipment Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Material Handling Equipment Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/