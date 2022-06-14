Mass Flow Controller Market Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mass Flow Controller Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global mass flow controller market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global mass flow controller market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.59 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the market
A mass flow controller is used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, semiconductors, wastewater treatment, and oil and gas industries in order to calculate and control the flow of liquids and gases. The wide applications of the device will drive the growth of the global mass flow controller market.
The growing awareness about the benefits of mass flow controllers will propel the market forward. In addition, the growing demand for mass flow controllers in the renewable energy segment will fuel the growth of the overall market.
The global mass flow controller market will witness significant growth due to growing advancements, partnerships, and acquisitions. Furthermore, the growing emphasis of industry players on micro-technology and space applications will benefit the global mass flow controller market.
The high initial cost of mass flow controllers may act as a restraint in the market growth
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global mass flow controller market witnessed significant challenges, owing to the shortage of raw materials, bans on exports, and production delays. Furthermore, the market witnessed ample growth in the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food & beverage industries as these industries continued to grow even during the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
Europe is forecast to dominate the global mass flow controller market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the strict environmental laws and rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific mass flow controller market is forecast to register significant growth due to the growing pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronic industries.
Competitors in the Market
Bronkhorst High-Tech BV
Brooks Instrument
Burkert Fluid Control Systems
MKS Instruments Incorporated
Sierra Instruments Incorporated
Horiba Limited
Sensirion AG
Alicat Scientific
Teledyne Hastings Instruments
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Vogtlin Instruments GmbH
Azbil Corporation
Aalborg Instruments
Axetris AG
Dwyer Instruments Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global mass flow conductor market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Media, Flow Rate, Connectivity, End-Use, Product, Application, and Region.
Based on Type
Direct
Indirect
Based on the Material Type
Stainless Steel
Exotic Alloys
Others (Bronze and Brass)
Based on Media Type
Gas
Liquid
Others
Based on Flow Rate
Low Flow Rate
Medium Flow Rate
High Flow Rate
Based on Connectivity Technology
Analog
PROFIBUS
RS-485
ProfiNet
Foundation Fieldbus
EtherCAT
EtherNet IP
Modbus RTU
Modbus TCP/IP
DeviceNet
Based on End-Use Industry
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Semiconductors
Food & Beverages
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Metals & Mining
Based on Product Type
Coriolis Mass Flow Meter
Differential Pressure Flow Meter
Thermal Mass Flow Meter
Based on Application
Catalyst Research
Gas Chromatography
Spray & Coating Processes
Fluid & Gas Processing and Control
Fuel Cell
Solar Cell
Heat Treating
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
