Manufacturing Execution System Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Manufacturing Execution System Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global manufacturing execution system market size was US$ 10.8 billion in 2021. The global manufacturing execution system market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is prominent software that monitors, manages, and synchronizes the performance of real-time processes. The system is required to convert raw materials into intermediate products. Moreover, work orders are connected and managed with production planning through these systems.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 has caused long-term disruption in a variety of processes and industries. COVID-19 has had a mixed influence in the process industries, affecting the aviation, oil & gas, and other end-use sectors. As a result, it reduced the production volume. However, the food & drinks, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals industries witnessed significant growth, which positively impacted the global manufacturing execution system market.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global manufacturing execution system market will grow rapidly due to the rising demand for automation in industrial sectors intending to minimize human errors.
Growing industrialization and initiatives from various government bodies will significantly contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of paperless manufacturing automation to perform error-proofing will drive the growth of the market.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, various industrial verticals are adopting advanced solutions to improve the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing operations. As a result, the manufacturing execution system adoption is expected to increase to coordinate production processes, logistics, system automation, and sales and planning.
The high maintenance and installations cost associated with the manufacturing execution systems may hamper the growth of the global manufacturing execution system market.
Geographic Analysis
The manufacturing execution system market will grow at the fastest rate in North America due to the rising penetration of advanced technology across various industries. In addition, the presence of prominent industry players will contribute to the growth of the regional manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market is forecast to witness significant growth due to the increasing shift of industries from manual to automated systems. In addition, a growing number of manufacturing plants and favorable government initiatives, such as “Make in India,” will drive the growth of the regional manufacturing execution system market.
Competitors in the Market
ABB
AVEVA Group plc
Dassault Systmes
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation, Inc
Siemens
Emerson Electric Co.
Oracle
Schneider Electric
General Electric
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Offering
Software
Services
Implementation
Software Upgrade
Training
Maintenance
By Deployment
On-premise
On-demand
Hybrid
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Size Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Process Industry
Food & Beverages
Fish, Meat, and Poultry
Fruits & Vegetables
Dairy Products
Bakery Products & Confectionery
Snacks & Breakfast Cereals
Prepared Meals & Dishes
Prepared Animal Feeds
Beverages
Others (edible oil and agribusinesses)
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Pulp & Paper
Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences
Energy & Power
Water & Wastewater Management
Others (Packaging, Cement, and Metals & Mining)
By Discrete Industry
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical Devices
Consumer Packaged Goods
Others (electronics & semiconductor, textile, solar & photovoltaic cells, printing & publishing, furniture & wood products)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
