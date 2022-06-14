Alexa
Taiwan Railways Administration to adjust train schedule

100,000 copies of the new timetable will be handed out at major train stations across the country

  156
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/14 15:56
The EMU3000 Intercity Train

The EMU3000 Intercity Train (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced in a press release on Tuesday (June 14) that a new train schedule will come into effect on June 29.

The new schedule includes adjustments for a total of 464 train services, including 239 services with schedule changes of over five minutes, CNA reported.

To inform the public about the schedule changes, TRA will print 100,000 copies of the new timetable and hand them out for free at major train stations across the country from 8 a.m. on June 28.

The train schedule adjustments are necessary due to the introduction of the services by the EMU3000 Intercity Train and EMU900 Electric Multiple Unit Train, TRA said in a notice on April 28, per CNA.
