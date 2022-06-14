Taiwan ranks as global leader for semiconductor equipment spending in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will be the global leader in spending on semiconductor equipment in 2022 with a total of US$34 billion (NT$1 trillion), reports said Tuesday (June 14).

Total world spending on semiconductor equipment is likely to reach US$109 billion, an increase of 20% over 2021, according to a survey by the SEMI business association. This would be the third consecutive annual increase, as last year’s US$91 billion amounted to a rise of 42% from 2020, CNA reported.

The US$34 billion of semiconductor equipment spending expected for Taiwan this year is an increase of 52% from 2021. South Korea came second, with its expenditure rising 7% to reach US$25.5 billion, SEMI estimated. In contrast, China is likely to see a decline of 14% to US$17 billion.

The global figure for 2023 is expected to remain around US$109 billion, but Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia will continue to set records for the levels of investment in the equipment. Global production capacity will increase by 8% this year and by a further 6% next year, according to SEMI.