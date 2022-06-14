Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan ranks as global leader for semiconductor equipment spending in 2022

Taiwan to spend 52% more in 2022 than last year

  128
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/14 15:40
Taiwan's spending on semiconductor equipment is still surging. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's spending on semiconductor equipment is still surging. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will be the global leader in spending on semiconductor equipment in 2022 with a total of US$34 billion (NT$1 trillion), reports said Tuesday (June 14).

Total world spending on semiconductor equipment is likely to reach US$109 billion, an increase of 20% over 2021, according to a survey by the SEMI business association. This would be the third consecutive annual increase, as last year’s US$91 billion amounted to a rise of 42% from 2020, CNA reported.

The US$34 billion of semiconductor equipment spending expected for Taiwan this year is an increase of 52% from 2021. South Korea came second, with its expenditure rising 7% to reach US$25.5 billion, SEMI estimated. In contrast, China is likely to see a decline of 14% to US$17 billion.

The global figure for 2023 is expected to remain around US$109 billion, but Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia will continue to set records for the levels of investment in the equipment. Global production capacity will increase by 8% this year and by a further 6% next year, according to SEMI.
semiconductors
chip forecasts
SEMI
semiconductor equipment

RELATED ARTICLES

TAIFEX to launch futures tracking Taiwan's semiconductor, logistics giants
TAIFEX to launch futures tracking Taiwan's semiconductor, logistics giants
2022/06/11 15:48
Taiwan’s TSMC teases new Phoenix office in renderings
Taiwan’s TSMC teases new Phoenix office in renderings
2022/06/07 14:57
Taiwan’s TSMC working with NXP to release 5nm automotive chip
Taiwan’s TSMC working with NXP to release 5nm automotive chip
2022/05/25 15:06
Economics minister praises Taiwan semiconductor makers for their security
Economics minister praises Taiwan semiconductor makers for their security
2022/05/25 15:03
Taiwan to hold first vice-ministerial meeting with Lithuania May 25
Taiwan to hold first vice-ministerial meeting with Lithuania May 25
2022/05/20 15:06