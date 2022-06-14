Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mayweather to fight another exhibition bout in Japan

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 13:15
FILE - International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductee Floyd Mayweather acknowledges parade-goers during the annual Parade of Champions on Su...
FILE - Floyd Mayweather Jr. delivers his left to Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa during their three-round exhibition match in Saitama, north of To...

FILE - International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductee Floyd Mayweather acknowledges parade-goers during the annual Parade of Champions on Su...

FILE - Floyd Mayweather Jr. delivers his left to Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa during their three-round exhibition match in Saitama, north of To...

TOKYO (AP) — Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September. The rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports