Taiwan reports 66,119 local COVID cases, surpasses 3 million infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 66,119 local COVID cases on Tuesday (June 14), a 46% increase from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 70 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,003,501. The 123 deaths reported that day brought the country's total COVID death toll to 4,403.

Local cases

The local cases include 32,025 males, 34,070 females, and 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 10,210, followed by 9,625 in Kaohsiung City, 7,857 in New Taipei City, 6,288 in Tainan City, 5,239 in Changhua County, 4,898 in Taoyuan City, 4,195 in Taipei City, 3,249 in Pingtung County, 1,861 in Yunlin County, 1,681 in Miaoli County, 1,650 in Nantou County, 1,609 in Hsinchu County, 1,418 in Chiayi County, 1,295 in Yilan County, 1,155 in Hsinchu City, 962 in Hualien County, 912 in Chiayi City, 832 in Keelung City, 787 Taitung County, 250 in Penghu County, 126 in Kinmen County, and 20 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 123 deaths announced on Tuesday include 62 men and 61 women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 119 had a history of chronic disease, and 79 had not received their third dose of the COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 3 to June 12 and dates of death from May 21 to June 12.

Imported cases

The 70 imported cases include 44 males and 26 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 9-13, eight arrived from the U.S., one from Thailand, one from Germany, one from Vietnam, and one from Spain, while the countries of origin of 58 other passengers are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 12,379,514 COVID tests, with 9,374,140 coming back negative. Of the 3,003,501 confirmed cases, 13,535 were imported, 2,989,912 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 4,403 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 4,388 deaths from local infections, 1,375 were in New Taipei City; 773 in Taipei City; 324 in Taoyuan City; 318 in Taichung City; 308 in Kaohsiung City; 214 in Tainan City; 169 in Changhua County; 138 each in Keelung City; 134 in Pingtung County; 97 in Yilan County; 82 in Nantou County; 74 in Yunlin County; 72 in Hualien County; 60 in Hsinchu County; 59 in Chiayi County; 56 in Taitung County; 51 in Miaoli County; 45 in Chiayi City; 27 in Hsinchu City, seven in Kinmen County, and five in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.