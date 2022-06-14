Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council minister tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second Cabinet member in a week to be infected with coronavirus, reports said Tuesday (June 14).

On Sunday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) tested positive for COVID-19, followed by three other senior officials at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which Chiu heads.

According to the MAC, Chiu only suffered from a mild form of COVID, which allowed him to continue to work while receiving care in isolation. At present, his three deputy ministers are in good health, CNA reported.

Chiu took a rapid test at home because he felt symptoms of a viral infection. Following an additional review by video conference Monday (June 13), he was diagnosed with COVID. He had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the MAC said.

In late April, both the minister and MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) isolated at home after being listed as close contacts of a COVID case.