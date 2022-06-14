Alexa
Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council minister tests positive for COVID

Chiu is second minister to test positive within the past week, reports only mild symptoms

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/14 14:00
File photo of MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san. 

File photo of MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second Cabinet member in a week to be infected with coronavirus, reports said Tuesday (June 14).

On Sunday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) tested positive for COVID-19, followed by three other senior officials at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which Chiu heads.

According to the MAC, Chiu only suffered from a mild form of COVID, which allowed him to continue to work while receiving care in isolation. At present, his three deputy ministers are in good health, CNA reported.

Chiu took a rapid test at home because he felt symptoms of a viral infection. Following an additional review by video conference Monday (June 13), he was diagnosed with COVID. He had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the MAC said.

In late April, both the minister and MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) isolated at home after being listed as close contacts of a COVID case.
