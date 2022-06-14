New Taipei's pumpkin season kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pumpkin harvest begins between May and June in northern Taiwan, and a promotion recently kicked off that offers a great variety of pumpkin products and dishes in collaboration with hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and the country's leading food manufacturers.

Tamsui District of New Taipei City is known as the home of the highest quality pumpkins in the country. They are sweeter than pumpkins grown elsewhere thanks to the mineral-rich soil and water adjacent to Datun Volcano Group. Tamsui pumpkins are perfect for roasting, steaming and stuffing.

To promote the nutrient-dense crop, the government of New Taipei City partnered with local hotels, supermarkets, restaurants and even the country's food giant to create Tamsui pumpkin-inspired dishes and pastry treats like pumpkin noodles, crackers, and cakes. I-Mei Foods is set to roll out a pumpkin cheese tart in support of local growers. Preorders for the specialty sweets have begun.

In a joint promotion press conference, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), the mayor of New Taipei City, thanked businesses for supporting local farmers and encouraged consumers to try out the unique and savory dishes and pastry treats. Hou expressed gratitude to I-Mei Foods for procuring 6,000 kilograms of Tamsui pumpkins for its pumpkin cheese tart production.

New Taipei City government's agriculture office stated that, in addition to pumpkin, fresh and tasty watermelon and green bamboo shoots, among others, are also in-season.



Hou Yu-ih (fifth from left) and I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (sixth from left) on Monday (June 13) showed their support to local pumpkin growers. (New Taipei City Government photo)

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News