Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Streaky Celtics hit cold spot at bad time in Game 5 loss

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/14 11:46
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, right, gestures toward referee Marc Davis during the first half of his team's Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals a...
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots against against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, middle, as forward Jayson Tatum (0) b...

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, right, gestures toward referee Marc Davis during the first half of his team's Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals a...

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots against against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals...

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, middle, as forward Jayson Tatum (0) b...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Boston Celtics couldn't make a 3-pointer to start the game and found themselves in a deep hole. Then they couldn't miss and turned the game around.

But when the outside shooting failed them down the stretch, the Celtics had no answer against the Golden State Warriors and now head home on the brink of elimination following a 104-94 loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Celtics went on an outside shooting rollercoaster ride never seen before in the NBA Finals, becoming the first team ever to miss its first 12 shots from long range and then the first team to make eight straight from 3, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They then missed seven straight down the stretch and head back home for Game 6 on Thursday night after first back-to-back losses this postseason. The Celtics will look to turn things around and force a decisive seventh game on Sunday back in San Francisco but will need much more consistency from 3.

The scoreboard mirrored Boston's outside shooting as the Celtics fell behind 16 points early when they couldn't make a 3 and then turned things around after Jayson Tatum and Al Horford made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the third quarter.

Marcus Smart added another one and then Boston made its first five 3-pointers in the third quarter — including three from Tatum — and led 66-61 after a three-point play from Grant Williams.

The Celtics then missed their next seven from long range with the key point coming at the close of the third quarter when Jaylen Brown missed a pull-up with 6 seconds left and Boston was slow to get back on defense, leading to a buzzer-beater from 3 by Jordan Poole that gave Golden State the lead.

Boston's frustration boiled over early in the fourth quarter starting when Klay Thompson hit a 3-pointer on a play the Celtics wanted a push-off called. Coach Ime Udoka, who got a technical early, got heated with official Tony Brothers during a timeout and it just built from there.

Smart got called for a technical foul of his own on the next possession and then was called for an offensive foul on the inbound pass and a delay of game warning. Poole made a basket at the other end and Boston's five-point from the third quarter turned into an 85-74 deficit.

By the time Tatum broke the late-game cold spell, it was far too late for the Celtics, who spent much of the fourth quarter complaining.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-14 13:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Pillar of Shame in Taipei Liberty Square defaced
Pillar of Shame in Taipei Liberty Square defaced
Taiwan reports 45,081 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 45,081 local COVID cases