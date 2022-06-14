Alexa
Taiwan's badminton queen earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying earns doctorate from University of Taipei's Graduate Institute of Sports Training

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/14 12:32
Tai Tzu-ying in cap and gown. (University of Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) has become badminton scholar "Dr. Tai" by receiving her PhD.

The University of Taipei held its graduation ceremony on Monday (June 13) and announced Tai received a PhD from its Graduate Institute of Sports Training at the age of 27. Tai has spent her entire academic career at the University of Taipei, having earned her bachelor's, master's, and now doctoral degree there.

Although Tai often has to travel overseas to compete in badminton tournaments, she has been able to maintain her studies by taking online courses and distance learning. Despite the rigors of the international badminton tour, Tai was able to complete her doctoral program on schedule.

Tai has been juggling a tight schedule with the Indonesia Open 2022 set to kick off on Tuesday (June 14). Just one day before setting out for Jakarta last week, Tai completed her final oral examination for her dissertation on June 9, reported SET News.

As she was not able to attend the graduation ceremony on Monday, a small ceremony was held for Tai in advance last week, complete with cap, gown, and diploma. Tai also recorded a graduation speech in advance which she stated:

"Although athletics are very demanding, you must not give up your studies. By increasing your knowledge it will also help your career in sports. You can use a more scientific perspective to solve problems you encounter. When you encounter difficulties, you can cry, you can be sad, but you must never give up. I believe that if you stick to it, you will never have any regrets when looking back. We only have one life, let's work hard together."

Chen Yi-liang (陳奕良), director of the Graduate Institute of Sports Training, who was Tai's supervisor for her Master's and PhD studies, was cited by the news agency as saying, "In the past few years of mentoring Tzu-ying, I have found that she is a very ambitious, responsible, self-disciplined, and is good at managing her time. Fortunately, over the past three years, many competitions have been canceled due to the pandemic. Tzu-ying has used this time to actively complete her coursework. Tzu-ying's achievements in technology and academics are entirely based on her own good attittude."

Tai (right) holding diploma. (University of Taipei photo)

Tai (right) holding diploma. (University of Taipei photo)

Tai (third from right) stands with professors during graduation ceremony. (University of Taipei photo)
