Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

By Associated Press
2022/06/14 10:53
Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Kuwait on Monday and spoke to the small, oil-rich nation's crown prince, state media reported.

“We are on this necessary tour to reactivate ties of work, cooperation, commonality, solidarity, brotherhood,” Maduro said from Kuwait in a televised conversation with his collaborators in Caracas.

Maduro spoke with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber at Kuwait International Airport alongside Maduro’s delegation, including his wife, Cilia Flores, state-run KUNA news agency reported, without detailing their discussions.

Venezuela's state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC. Maduro's Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties.

Maduro's visit comes after he traveled to Tehran, Iran, for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after President Joe Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas, which began Thursday. His earlier stops included Algeria and Turkey.

Updated : 2022-06-14 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan eyeing '0+7' quarantine in September
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Taiwan imposes quota of 25,000 inbound passengers per week
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
Taiwan reports first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Pillar of Shame in Taipei Liberty Square defaced
Pillar of Shame in Taipei Liberty Square defaced
Taiwan reports 45,081 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 45,081 local COVID cases