3 more top Taiwan CECC officials test positive for COVID

Chuang Jen-hsiang, Victor Wang, Hsueh Jui-yuan test positive for COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/14 11:09
Victor Wang (left) and Chuang Jen-hsiang. 

Victor Wang (left) and Chuang Jen-hsiang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the confirmation that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) had received a positive COVID test result on Sunday (June 12), three more high-level CECC officials have also tested positive.

On Sunday, the CDC issued a press release that Chen had taken a rapid test after experiencing symptoms that morning. The test was positive, and it was confirmed by a physician through a video diagnosis session, prompting him to remain at home and discontinue public appearances until he recovers.

The CECC on Tuesday morning (June 14) announced that three officials from the center who came in contact with Chen have also tested positive for COVID. They include CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), medical response division deputy head Victor Wang (王必勝), and Deputy Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元).

The center said that all three officials are currently asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and will undergo home care after arranging for a virtual diagnosis with a physician. Hsueh is asymptomatic; Wang is experiencing nasal congestion and a sore throat, while Chuang has an itchy throat, cough, and chills.

CECC deputy head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) , Centers for Disease Control head Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), Deputy Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良), and deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) have all tested negative for the virus through rapid test kits. Currently, they are in good physical health, are asymptomatic, and are undergoing self-health monitoring.

While Chuang undergoes home care, Lo will take the reins as the acting CECC spokesperson on his behalf until June 21.
Updated : 2022-06-14 13:16 GMT+08:00

