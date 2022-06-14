Prologis, Revlon fall; Day One, Bluebird bio rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Prologis Inc., down $8.81 to $108.43.
The real estate investment trust is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.
Bluebird bio Inc., up 54 cents to $4.27.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the regulatory review for its potential blood disorder treatment.
AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 13 cents to $6.53.
The developer of a space-based cellular broadband network announced plans to launch its BlueWalker 3 test satellite in August.
Revlon Inc., down 88 cents to $1.17.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the cosmetics maker is close to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.61 to $95.85.
Energy companies slipped with the broader market as oil prices remain volatile.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $3.04 to $37.17.
The copper and gold miner lost ground along with falling prices for precious metals.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.34 to $14.96.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential brain tumor therapy.
Apple Inc., down $5.25 to $131.88.
Technology stocks with lofty prices were among the biggest losers in a broad selloff over inflation and recession fears.