Britain looks to change post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland

The British government on Monday was set to outline changes to the post-Brexit rules that govern trade with Northern Ireland.

The European Union says it will respond with all measures at its disposal if Britain pushes ahead with unilateral changes to the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. It has said any changes would breach international law.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said London wanted a "negotiated solution" to the issue with Brussels. The UK government had remained quiet about the details of its plan but said they will be "lawful and correct."

A day before the new legislation was to be unveiled, the head of Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, Mary Lou McDonald, accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of choosing a "destructive path."

Johnson himself said the changes would help ease pro-British unionist concerns over the Brexit deal.

Ahead of the announcement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the changes marked "a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit."

"The UK's unilateral approach is not in the best interest of Northern Ireland. Far from fixing problems, this legislation will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage."

What changes have been mentioned?

The expected changes had included the setting up of a "green channel" for goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland that are destined to stay in the UK.

They are expected to eliminate European Union state aid rules on subsidies provided to businesses by public authorities in the province.

UK government ministers have also previously said that they wish to no longer allow the European Court of Justice to be the sole arbiter of any disputes, arguing that British courts should have some role.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The protocol is part of the UK's Brexit deal with the EU. It lays out a system of rules which governs trade in Northern Ireland since the UK left the EU. It was devised as a means of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, allowing Northern Ireland to remain in the EU's single market.

Ireland's open border, and the rights of people on either side of it to seek whichever citizenship they prefer and to move freely between the two sides, were core components of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord.

The protocol instead effectively places a trade border in the Irish Sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Pro-British communities in Northern Ireland say the trade checks erode their connection to Britain.

Northern Ireland was one the only UK region other than London to show economic growth in the third quarter of last year, according to figures released last month.

However, the UK government says the implementation of the protocol that it agreed with Brussels has damaged trade between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

