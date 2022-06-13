Customer Capital Consulting Partnership with Microsoft to Develop Cloud-first, Innovation-Led Solutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 June 2022 - Customer Capital Consulting is excited to announce its partnership with Microsoft to develop cloud-first, innovation-led solutions. Customer Capital Consulting is a leading customer experience (CX) and digital transformation consultancy and service provider. Together, Customer Capital Consulting will help organizations accelerate their journey to the cloud and drive digital transformation across all aspects of their business.



“We don’t just do CRM. We do the CRM + 1,” says Pua Chieh Sze, Director of Customer Capital Consulting.



“+1, meaning Customer Capital Consulting does not just do the backend stuff in managing customer sales, service, and marketing. Customer Capital Consulting do the plus one if you would need a portal, alright -- a customer portal, a partner portal, if you would need a chatbot, or you would like us to integrate with the office suite, or put your boxes onto Azure.”



So the +1 is really about Customer Capital Consulting don’t just do the traditional CRM; the company does the extended CRM. Customer Capital Consulting go above and beyond to ensure your customer experience is world-class.



The partnership with Microsoft will allow Customer Capital Consulting to extend its reach and capabilities in the cloud, delivering even more value to its customers. With Microsoft’s Azure platform, Customer Capital Consulting will be able to offer its customers a complete set of cloud-based solutions that are reliable, scalable, and secure.



CCC will combine its deep industry knowledge and Microsoft Azure expertise to help organizations drive digital transformation and achieve their business goals.



“I think in the company we want to take the concept of artisans, even though we’re in IT industry, we want to have a balance of the left and right brain because very often if you put in something that works technically but lacks the aesthetics, lacks the consideration of design, and people don’t find it user-friendly, in the end, the project will not be as successful as it should be,” Pua said.



“So, I think it’s important to put yourself into the company, into the projects that you do, into the customers that you deal with, so that you can deliver the optimal results that you’re hoping for.”



Customer Capital Consulting is always looking for ways to serve its customers better and help them succeed. The company is excited about this partnership with Microsoft and look forward to delivering even more value to its customers.



Microsoft Azure Services:



Data Centre Migration:

Migrate your data center to Azure and take advantage of the many benefits of the cloud, including scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness.



Cloud Operations:

Proactive and intelligent cloud operations accelerated by platform-led machine learning and artificial intelligence, helping you drive efficiencies and reduce costs.



Unified Communication and Collaboration as a Service (UCCaaS)):

The company’s UCCaaS model delivers seamless, next-generation communication, collaborations, and productivity solutions. This is a one-stop persona-driven cloud service that helps you manage users, endpoints, and apps from a central portal.



Cloud-Native Services:

Empowering modern application architecture and development practices with containers, serverless functions, Kubernetes, APIs, and AI/ML services to accelerate growth and enable innovative digital business models by enriching customer experiences and operational efficiencies.



Cloud Assessment and Migration:



Customer Capital Consulting works with organizations to assess their current infrastructure, databases, applications, and workloads to develop a strategic cloud adoption roadmap, implement a successful migration to Azure, and produce detailed reports documenting its findings and recommendations.



AKS as a Service -- Containers Orchestration Standardization (COS):



Customer Capital Consulting containerizes your stateless application workloads and standardize them using Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), providing you with portability, scalability, and greater efficiencies.



Utilizing cutting-edge DevOps methodology and Azure DevOps Services, the company can manage the entire application development lifecycle from planning to deployment. It can also provide comprehensive 24/7 monitoring and support for your applications.



Microsoft 365:



Customer Capital Consulting helps you plan, implement, and optimize your Microsoft 365 deployment. The company’s services include licensing, identity and access management, security, compliance, change management, end-user training, and adoption.



Unified Endpoint Management: Customer Capital Consulting helps you manage and secure your endpoints from a single console with Microsoft Intune. The company’s offering is powered by Microsoft endpoint and security technologies supporting both personal and corporate-owned devices.



Customer Capital Consulting helps companies unlock the value of their customer data and turn it into actionable insights that drive real-world results. Customer Capital Consulting works with some of the world’s largest organizations to help them define their customer strategies, implement innovative technologies, and optimize their operations. Their team has a proven track record in delivering large-scale CRM and digital transformation programs.



Customer Capital Consulting are your one-stop-shop for all things Azure. Contact Customer Capital Consulting today to find out how it can help you take advantage of the many benefits of the cloud.



