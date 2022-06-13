Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 44 16 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 26-7 18-9
Toronto 35 24 .593 _ 6-4 W-1 18-10 17-14
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9 _ 6-4 W-1 21-13 14-12
Boston 32 29 .525 12½ _ 8-2 W-1 13-14 19-15
Baltimore 26 35 .426 18½ 6 5-5 W-2 15-15 11-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 35 27 .565 _ _ 5-5 L-1 20-14 15-13
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3 ½ 7-3 W-1 16-10 13-17
Chicago 27 31 .466 6 4-6 L-2 13-17 14-14
Detroit 24 35 .407 7 5-5 L-1 16-17 8-18
Kansas City 20 39 .339 13½ 11 4-6 L-2 12-21 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 37 23 .617 _ _ 5-5 W-1 16-10 21-13
Texas 28 31 .475 3 4-6 W-2 13-16 15-15
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9 2-8 L-1 17-18 12-15
Seattle 27 33 .450 10 6-4 L-1 13-12 14-21
Oakland 21 41 .339 17 11½ 1-9 L-1 7-23 14-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 22 .645 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-8 21-14
Atlanta 34 27 .557 _ 10-0 W-11 20-14 14-13
Philadelphia 30 30 .500 9 9-1 L-1 17-16 13-14
Miami 27 31 .466 11 7-3 L-1 15-14 12-17
Washington 23 39 .371 17 11½ 5-5 L-1 11-19 12-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 34 27 .557 _ _ 5-5 L-1 18-12 16-15
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 ½ ½ 2-8 W-1 15-12 19-16
Pittsburgh 24 34 .414 3-7 L-6 13-17 11-17
Chicago 23 36 .390 10 10 3-7 L-6 11-20 12-16
Cincinnati 21 39 .350 12½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 12-17 9-22
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-3 17-10 20-13
San Diego 37 24 .607 ½ _ 7-3 L-2 17-13 20-11
San Francisco 33 26 .559 _ 6-4 W-3 17-13 16-13
Arizona 29 33 .468 9 4-6 W-1 14-16 15-17
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½ 7 4-6 W-2 16-16 11-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0

Houston 9, Miami 4

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6

Houston 9, Miami 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-13 23:49 GMT+08:00

