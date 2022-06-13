Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bronzetti, In-Albon both advance at Veneto Open

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 21:06
Bronzetti, In-Albon both advance at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Lucia Bronzetti won the first match in the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy on Monday.

The third-seeded Bronzetti beat Justina Mikulskytė 6-1, 6-3 at the Veneto Open. She will next face either Fanny Stollár or Harmony Tan in the round of 16.

Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland also advanced, beating eighth-seeded Chloé Paquet 6-4, 6-2.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” — in homage to Wimbledon.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-13 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe