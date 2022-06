Monday At Edgbaston Priory Club Birmingham, Great Britain Purse: $251,750 Surface: Grass BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-0.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka (3), Czech Republic, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.