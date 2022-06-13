Alexa
Lotus plants in New Taipei’s Shuangxi begin to bloom

Shuangxi District Office to hold concert at lotus field featuring ensemble performances July 9

  120
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/13 21:02
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lotus plants around a produce market in Shanglin Village in New Taipei’s Shuangxi District have begun to bloom, attracting many visitors to go there and admire the elegant flowers.

New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release issued on Monday (June 13) that the lotus plants in the ponds around the market on both sides of the Keelung-Fulong Highway (Provincial Highway 2C) bloom from June to September every year. Enjoying the lotus flowers in Shuangxi has become a popular summer activity for many people in the Greater Taipei area, according to the department.

The bloom in Shanglin Village’s lotus fields has reached 40%, and now is a good time to admire the flowers, according to the department.

In addition, the Shuangxi District Office will hold a concert at the Shanglin Village lotus field featuring performances of musical ensembles from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 9, the department said.

(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)
lotus
Shuangxi

Updated : 2022-06-13 23:42 GMT+08:00

