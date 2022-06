WTA Bett1Open Results

Monday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Berlin Purse: €611,210 Surface: Grass BERLIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Bett1Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Daria Kasatkina (6), Russia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Andrea Petkovic and Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.