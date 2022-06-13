Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese eyeing post pandemic travel face steep airfare hikes

Compared to 2019, fares to Korea are 60-80% higher

  954
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/13 19:56
Taiwanese eyeing post pandemic travel face steep airfare hikes

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese eager to travel overseas after the country is expected to loosen travel restrictions have zealously booked plane tickets for the second half of this year and the Lunar New Year holiday next year despite a massive increase in airfare, ezTravel Co. said in a press release on Monday (June 13).

According to the travel website’s sales data, searches for flight tickets have increased drastically since Japan and South Korea announced the opening of their borders to international travelers, and the three most-searched short-haul destinations have been Tokyo, Seoul, and Bangkok, CNA reported. Due to demand for these flights, ezTravel said its single-day ticket sales have reached NT$10 million.

The travel site pointed out that global inflation coupled with fuel price hikes will push the cost of air tickets even higher in the future.

Compared to 2019, fares to Japan and South Korea are 30-40% and 60-80% higher, respectively, according to ezTravel.
ezTravel
airfare
air ticket sales

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
2022/05/27 17:13
Fast ferries best way to chase ‘blue tears’ at Taiwan’s Matsu: Travel agency
Fast ferries best way to chase ‘blue tears’ at Taiwan’s Matsu: Travel agency
2022/04/26 18:57
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
2022/04/01 13:58
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
2021/12/05 15:47
New ferry takes only 3 hours to travel between Taiwan and Matsu
New ferry takes only 3 hours to travel between Taiwan and Matsu
2021/12/01 21:03

Updated : 2022-06-13 23:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe