Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 16:59
Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

MADRID (AP) — Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.

Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.

Updated : 2022-06-13 23:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe