Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan slides down the world's internet speed rankings

It's not so much that Taiwan is doing badly, it's just that other nations have upped their game

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/06/13 18:25
Taiwan used to be known for blazing fast internet speeds, but no longer. (Ookla screenshot)

Taiwan used to be known for blazing fast internet speeds, but no longer. (Ookla screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— From the heady days of two years ago when Taiwan had the world's fastest internet, it has slipped down the rankings and is currently in 21st place worldwide.

Based on median download speeds, the latest rankings from Ookla, a Seattle-based internet access performance metrics company, suggest Taiwan was in 21st place for fixed broadband speed in April. It was in the top five in November 2021, but a year before that was leading the world in internet speed, with an average download speed of 85 megabits per second (Mbps).

Despite the relative decline compared to other countries, which have upped their game, Taiwan has improved performance over the past two years and currently registers a fixed broadband download speed of 106.19 Mbps. Meanwhile, mobile download speeds are given as 53.47 Mbps, for a ranking of 33 in the global list.

The top 10 countries in terms of internet speed for broadband are as follows:

  1. United Arab Emirates 134.48
  2. Qatar 129.36
  3. Norway 116.17
  4. South Korea 111.94
  5. Saudi Arabia 105.42
  6. Kuwait 105.14
  7. Netherlands 104.46
  8. Denmark 102.90
  9. Bulgaria 88.47
  10. Croatia 81.62

Taiwan slides down the world's internet speed rankings
(Ookla screenshot)

Digging down further, Ookla determined that in the first quarter, FarEasTone was the most consistent of the five main internet providers, with a score of 91.9% for providing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps upload speed. In terms of 5G connections, Chunghwa Telecom had the fastest median download speed at 415.45.

As for phones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was considered speediest, but Apple generally produced the phones with the fastest media download speeds, at 62.63 Mbps. Taipei, followed by New Taipei, then Taoyuan, Taichung, and Tainan, had the fastest speeds on a per city basis.

Taiwan slides down the world's internet speed rankings
Are you speeding? See how you compare by doing a test @ https://www.speedtest.net (Ookla screenshot)
Taiwan
Mbps
internet speed
top 10
fastest internet
Ookla

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s first human-powered submarine unveiled
Taiwan’s first human-powered submarine unveiled
2022/06/13 10:23
Mainland Affairs Council blasts Chinese defense minister for threatening Taiwan
Mainland Affairs Council blasts Chinese defense minister for threatening Taiwan
2022/06/13 09:58
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
2022/06/12 16:31
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
2022/06/12 12:50
US, Japan, S Korea defense ministers emphasize Taiwan Strait peace
US, Japan, S Korea defense ministers emphasize Taiwan Strait peace
2022/06/11 20:32

Updated : 2022-06-13 18:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe