Taiwan slides down the world's internet speed rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— From the heady days of two years ago when Taiwan had the world's fastest internet, it has slipped down the rankings and is currently in 21st place worldwide.

Based on median download speeds, the latest rankings from Ookla, a Seattle-based internet access performance metrics company, suggest Taiwan was in 21st place for fixed broadband speed in April. It was in the top five in November 2021, but a year before that was leading the world in internet speed, with an average download speed of 85 megabits per second (Mbps).

Despite the relative decline compared to other countries, which have upped their game, Taiwan has improved performance over the past two years and currently registers a fixed broadband download speed of 106.19 Mbps. Meanwhile, mobile download speeds are given as 53.47 Mbps, for a ranking of 33 in the global list.

The top 10 countries in terms of internet speed for broadband are as follows:

United Arab Emirates 134.48 Qatar 129.36 Norway 116.17 South Korea 111.94 Saudi Arabia 105.42 Kuwait 105.14 Netherlands 104.46 Denmark 102.90 Bulgaria 88.47 Croatia 81.62



(Ookla screenshot)

Digging down further, Ookla determined that in the first quarter, FarEasTone was the most consistent of the five main internet providers, with a score of 91.9% for providing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps upload speed. In terms of 5G connections, Chunghwa Telecom had the fastest median download speed at 415.45.

As for phones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was considered speediest, but Apple generally produced the phones with the fastest media download speeds, at 62.63 Mbps. Taipei, followed by New Taipei, then Taoyuan, Taichung, and Tainan, had the fastest speeds on a per city basis.



Are you speeding? See how you compare by doing a test @ https://www.speedtest.net (Ookla screenshot)