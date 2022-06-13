Lithuanian and French Delegations impressed by Taiwan’s tea diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania's Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupšienė went to Dadaocheng on Sunday (June 12) while Vice-Chairman of the French Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Joel Guerriau went tea picking with his companions.

Slovak, French and Lithuanian Delegations have all arrived in Taiwan this month, demonstrating Taiwan's successful efforts to strengthen its bonds with the international community.

Neliupšienė is the first vice-minister level Lithuanian official to visit the island nation. Her itinerary began with a visit to Taipei’s Daodaocheng, which is known for its century-old history as a tea port, reported CNA.

The vice-minister met with some Taiwan-based Lithuanians, and they listened to traditional lute music as they enjoyed the fragrance and taste of various local teas.

The French delegation also visited a tea plantation to experience the similarities and differences in tea culture between Taiwan and France.

Senators were dressed as tea pickers with pointed bamboo hats and Hakka printed scarves, and they carried baskets around their waists to collect tea leaves, according to the photos posted by Wu Chih-chung (吳志中), Taiwan's representative to France.

Wu also revealed that the French delegation went to the Sino-French War Memorial Park in Keelung City, where 700 members of the French military were buried during the Sino-French War between 1884 and 1885.