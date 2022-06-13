Tap & Go unveils more than 100,000 Edan Exclusive Rewards in total for the 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme

Existing and new users could take home Tap & Go x Edan Exclusive: csl 5G Experience Pack (Valued at HK$2,055) and “Edan Collection Set”

1 set of 4 Edan postcards that form a hidden large size Edan postcard when placed together

1 Edan photo frame, allowing Edan's biggest fans (known as "Edan-JAZZ") always stay close to Edan

1 sticker depicting Edan in different poses and styles

4 posters of Edan in stylish postures

A series of Edan autographed edition limited gifts

Broadcast of promotional video at the giant outdoor billboard at Island Beverley Shopping Centre in Causeway Bay

Convenient: The consumption vouchers will be automatically deposited into the Tap & Go virtual cards, accepted at over 100,000 local points of sale

Flexible: Welcomed at local merchants and online platforms accepting Mastercard7、UnionPay8and FPS9

Easy to use: Add cards into Apple Wallet or Google Pay, then just Tap and Pay without opening the app10

Multi-payment: Add cards into UnionPay App11 and pay at merchants that accept UnionPay QR code payment

Enjoy the flexibility of consumption vouchers: Accumulate all vouchers for one-time use or use them separately

Enhance the purchasing power of consumption voucher: "Level Up" your purchasing power by topping up a maximum of HK$ 3,000 once12

Full control: Get real-time access to the transaction history

Easy onboarding process: Simple account opening allows you to download and use the mobile wallet instantly

Tap & Go x Edan Exclusive: csl 5G Experience Pack

(Valued at HK$2,055)

Free-trial period

90 Days

One 5G local mobile data SIM card

300GB in total

(100GB every 30 days)

Free local calling minutes

Unlimited

Free value-added services

- Now E's Now Select

- SafetyNet

- Norton Mobile Security

- Call Filtering Service

Other free value-added services

Voicemail, Call forwarding, Call hold, Conference call, Caller ID, Call waiting



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 June 2022 -HKT (SEHK: 6823) -Tap & Gomobile wallet by HKT Payment Limited is rolling out exclusive rewards for the 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme (CVS)Existing and new usersselecting Tap & Go to receive the 2022 (Phase II) consumption vouchers will have a chance to get a Tap & Go x Edan Exclusive: csl 5G Experience Pack (Valued at HK$2,055) and an "Edan Collection Set".Ms Heidi Chan, Alternate Chief Executive of HKT Payment Limited, said, "Tap & Go is excited to participate in the 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme and fully support the government to revitalise the local economy. Besides featuring Edan once again in our promotional video, we are also offering additional rewards for all Tap & Go users including a series of Edan autographed edition limited gifts. Stay tuned as we will continue to launch more fabulous rewards and merchant offers to make shopping more exciting while offering the convenience of e-payment."Existing and new userscan enjoy the following exclusive rewards by selecting Tap & Go for receiving the 2022 (Phase II) consumption vouchers:Tap & Go x Edan Exclusive: csl 5G Experience Packincludes a 5G local mobile data SIM Card (300GB in total, 100GB every 30 days), unlimited free local calling minutes, free value-added services including Now E Now Select, SafetyNet, Norton Mobile Security, Call Filtering Service and other free value-added services. 100,000 packs are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last. Please refer to the appendix page for more details.Existing and new userswho have successfully referred three persons to register and use Tap & Go to receive the 2022 (Phase II) consumption vouchers for the first time will be eligible to get a set of limited-edition "Edan Collection Set", on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last. The "Edan Collection Set" includes:For more details on the Offer 1 and Offer 2, please visit https://cvs.tapngo.com.hk/eng/phase2-campaign.html Apart from the exclusive rewards, all Tap & Go consumption voucher users can enjoy special offers when shopping for over 60 brands including the hottest names in electronic, merchant spending rebates and offers from local shops. They can also enjoy exclusive offers from Mastercardand UnionPay. Keep up with our new exclusive offers at https://www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/cvs.html Existing Tap & Go consumption voucher users will not need to re-register to receive the 2022 (Phase II) consumption vouchers with Tap & Go. New users can register in two easy steps: download and log in to the Tap & Go mobile wallet, and click the "CONSUMPTION VOUCHER" icon. They can then copy the Specific Identifier and follow the instructions to enter the Government's CVS registration webpage and complete the application.Two-step registration for new consumption voucher users："Edan-JAZZ" can continue to catch Tap & Go's promotional video at the giant outdoor billboard at Island Beverley Shopping Centre in Causeway Bay until late June 2022. Don't miss out on the series of Edan's stylish photos available at the same venue. Also, look out for buses with three different Edan's Tap & Go advertisements on the road at Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and New Territories. Tap & Go will share more details of the bus routes and other information on its Facebook page.Tap & Go mobile wallet enables users to enjoy secure and convenient shopping and payment experience with 8 advantages, including:Download the Tap & Go mobile wallet and open an account now:(For mobile devices only)For Tap & Go service details and to open an account, please visit the Tap & Go website at www.tapngo.com.hk or call the Tap & Go service hotline at +852 2888 0000.1. Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities License Number: SVF0002) and is subject to its relevant terms and conditions.2. Designated Tap & Go as a Designated Stored Value Facility Account to receive consumption vouchers under the Consumption Voucher Scheme offered by the Hong Kong Government (the "Government") subject to terms and conditions related to Tap & Go ( www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/cvs_tnc.html ), the Consumer Voucher Scheme ( www.consumptionvoucher.gov.hk ) and the government's approval, action and decision constraints on the Consumer Voucher Scheme.3. Existing customers who have registered to use Tap & Go to receive consumption vouchers under the 2022 (Phase I) Consumption Voucher Scheme provided by the Government and have registered Government's 2022 (Phase II) Consumption Voucher Scheme ("CVS") and; new customers who first selected Tap & Go as the designated stored value facility account for receiving the consumption vouchers under the CVS for the first time.4. Please refer to the Appendix for the details of Tap & Go x Edan Exclusive: csl 5G Experience Pack. Subject to its relevant terms and conditions, please refer to https://www.hkcsl.com/tc/tapngo_freesim/ 5. Subject to relevant terms and conditions, please refer to https://tapngo.com.hk/chi/pdf/TC_Tap&Go_Edan_SIM_Card.pdf 6. The quota for the Team up & Get "Edan Collection Set" is 40,000. Promotion subject to its relevant terms and conditions, please refer to https://tapngo.com.hk/chi/pdf/TC_Tap&Go_MGM_Referral.pdf 7. Applicable to Mastercard contactless payment.8. Applicable to UnionPay Mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment.9. Applicable to merchants that support FPS payment.10. Means do not have to open Tap & Go app.11. For details on using the UnionPay App, please visit www.unionpayintl.com/hk under "Services and Products" > "Mobile Payment" > UnionPay App.12. Some banks require you to register for a Tap & Go main account as a new payee and set a daily transfer limit. Please follow the instructions on the banking app to complete the transfer.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services, including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, enterprise solutions, FinTech, e-commerce, big data analytics, media entertainment, including the provision of interactive pay-TV services, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centres.



HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network in Hong Kong with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fibre backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.



HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things ("IoT") and artificial intelligence ("AI") to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.



Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty programme, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers, thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt



#HKT #Tap&Go

