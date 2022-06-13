Benfica, Liverpool agree on Darwin Núñez transfer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portuguese club Benfica announced Monday that it had reached agreement with Liverpool for Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez to transfer to Anfield for an initial 75 million euros ($79 million). Benfica said the 22-year-old still has to agree terms with Jurgen Klopp's team.

In a brief statement to the Portuguese stock market, Benfica said the transfer sum could rise to 100 million euros ($105 million) based on variables.

Núñez scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season.

He found the net in both legs of Benfica's Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool. Klopp's team beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate on the way to the final, where it lost to Real Madrid.

___

