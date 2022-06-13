Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek narrows gap with Qualcomm in US market

MediaTek accounted for 91% of the approximately 800,000 white-label devices sold in Q1 2022

  186
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/13 16:20
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek captured its highest ever share of the Android smartphone market in the U.S. in April at 45%.

The Taiwanese chipmaker was second only to Qualcomm, which held a 47% share of U.S. Android smartphone sales in April, according to Counterpoint Research. After MediaTek were Samsung (6%) and Google (3%).

“MediaTek’s growth really took off last year with design wins for the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A32 5G, which became huge hits in the prepaid market, selling over 5.2 and 3.8 million devices respectively in 2021," said Research Analyst Matthew Orf. “The chipmaker’s growth has continued with key design wins again with Samsung for the Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A13 5G, as well as Motorola with the Moto G Pure and Moto G Power 2022.”

Another part of MediaTek’s success has been the growth in white-label device sales, Counterpoint Research said. White-label devices are sold by retailers with their own branding and logo but made by third parties.

“Carriers were also aggressive with white-label devices to fill market gaps in the low-end price band, said Senior Research Analyst Hanish Bhatia. “In 2021, carriers partnered with ODMs such as Tinno, Wingtech, and Foxconn to push 5G-enabled white-label devices in the sub-$250 price band.”

“Dish and Visible also launched white-label devices for the first time, following in AT&T and T-Mobile’s footsteps,” Bhatia added. MediaTek was responsible for around 91% of the approximately 800,000 white-label smartphones sold during the first quarter of this year, Bhatia said.

MediaTek’s growth in the budget phone segment is impressive and is now looking to make inroads in the mid-range and premium segments in the U.S., an area where Qualcomm dominates, according to Counterpoint Research.
MediaTek
Qualcomm
Google
Samsung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan is 8th most searched country on Google Street View
Taiwan is 8th most searched country on Google Street View
2022/05/26 17:10
Taiwan’s MediaTek launches its first 5G mmWave chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek launches its first 5G mmWave chip
2022/05/23 16:31
Taiwan’s KMT names ex-Premier Simon Chang to run for Taoyuan mayor
Taiwan’s KMT names ex-Premier Simon Chang to run for Taoyuan mayor
2022/05/18 17:13
Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces new Genio 1200 AIot chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces new Genio 1200 AIot chip
2022/05/13 14:12
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked No. 8 chip supplier in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked No. 8 chip supplier in 2021
2022/05/03 15:16

Updated : 2022-06-13 18:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe