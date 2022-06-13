Taiwan’s MediaTek narrows gap with Qualcomm in US market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek captured its highest ever share of the Android smartphone market in the U.S. in April at 45%.

The Taiwanese chipmaker was second only to Qualcomm, which held a 47% share of U.S. Android smartphone sales in April, according to Counterpoint Research. After MediaTek were Samsung (6%) and Google (3%).

“MediaTek’s growth really took off last year with design wins for the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A32 5G, which became huge hits in the prepaid market, selling over 5.2 and 3.8 million devices respectively in 2021," said Research Analyst Matthew Orf. “The chipmaker’s growth has continued with key design wins again with Samsung for the Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A13 5G, as well as Motorola with the Moto G Pure and Moto G Power 2022.”

Another part of MediaTek’s success has been the growth in white-label device sales, Counterpoint Research said. White-label devices are sold by retailers with their own branding and logo but made by third parties.

“Carriers were also aggressive with white-label devices to fill market gaps in the low-end price band, said Senior Research Analyst Hanish Bhatia. “In 2021, carriers partnered with ODMs such as Tinno, Wingtech, and Foxconn to push 5G-enabled white-label devices in the sub-$250 price band.”

“Dish and Visible also launched white-label devices for the first time, following in AT&T and T-Mobile’s footsteps,” Bhatia added. MediaTek was responsible for around 91% of the approximately 800,000 white-label smartphones sold during the first quarter of this year, Bhatia said.

MediaTek’s growth in the budget phone segment is impressive and is now looking to make inroads in the mid-range and premium segments in the U.S., an area where Qualcomm dominates, according to Counterpoint Research.