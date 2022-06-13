Viscosupplementation Market Latest, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Viscosupplementation Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global viscosupplementation market is estimated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period,

The report ‘Viscosupplementation Market By Product Type (Single injection, Three injection, Five injection), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Viscosupplementation Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Due to growing geriatric population globally and due to increasing occurrences of osteo arthritis, injuries, gingivitis, & abscess, this market is anticipated to gain traction. According to assessment done by WHO, the population of people who are of the age of 65 g and above globally would increase significantly from 7% in the year 2000 and is estimated to grow to 16% by 2050. This significant growth in the elderly population would result in the increased problems of obesity and osteo arthritis, which would indirectly help this market to gain traction during the forecast period.

Together with expanding choice for minimally intrusive surgical procedures, worldwide rise in the target populace is anticipated to substantially push the need for viscosupplements throughout the forecast duration. Geographically, North America is estimated to be the largest viscosupplementation market in 2017. According to Centers for Condition Control as well as Avoidance (CDC) in 2015, over 30 million individuals in the United States experienced osteo arthritis and also around 10% individuals over 55 years endured knee discomfort. These growing numbers are pushing the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific on the other hand is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in 2017 and is estimated to preserve its placement throughout the projection period.

This growth rate can be made up by the visibility of a considerable growing base of senior citizens, which is vulnerable to problems such as osteo arthritis as well as rheumatoid joint inflammation. Increasing demand for minimally intrusive treatments is a considerable element adding to the growth rate of Asia Pacific. The Latin American market is anticipated to expand at a rewarding pace in the coming years because of the visibility of high unmet clinical requirements, increasing disposable income and growing awareness among the patients in economies such Brazil and Mexico. Among the viscosupplementation products, three injection products are estimated to be the largest segment of the viscosupplementation market. Affordability and shorter therapy duration are some the major factors which are pushing the growth of this product segment. This is closely followed by the single injection. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on incorporating modern technologies to make innovative viscosupplements. For instance, Anika Therapeutics introduced HYAFF, which aids in production of very efficient biocompatible viscosupplements.

The FDA authorized hyaluronates presently offered in the viscosupplementation market are Hyalgan (Sanofi), Euflexxa (Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Orthovisc (Anika Rehabs), Supartz, Gel-One (Seikagaku Company), Synvisc, Synvisc One (Genzyme) and also Durolane (Q MEDICATION ABDOMINAL). Some of the major players in this market include Seikagaku Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc, Bioventus, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Report Ocean has segmented the global viscosupplementation market report on the basis of product type and region: Viscosupplementation by Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Single Injection Three Injection Five Injection Viscosupplementation by Regions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

