Anti-Aging Market Latest, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2030

The global anti-aging market size was US$ 63.9 billion in 2021. The global anti-aging market is forecast to grow to US$ 126.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-aging refers to procedures and medications that are used to slow down the aging process. Because of the increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetics and the rising elderly population, the global anti-aging industry is growing at a rapid pace.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The key growth drivers for the anti-aging market include rising disposable income, increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetic treatments, and a growing elderly population.

Rising awareness about aging treatments is increasing the demand for efficient products and treatments. Thus, it will boost the market growth. In addition, the growing number of campaigns, seminars, and conferences are further expanding the awareness about anti-aging treatments. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. announced the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference in 2018 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Technological advancements in anti-aging goods, rising customer preference for easy-to-use at-home anti-aging equipment are further bolstering the market growth.

Growing consumer inclination towards minimally and non-invasive treatments and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms are all leading the global anti-aging market towards expansion.

Strict regulatory conditions and the high cost of anti-aging treatments may hamper the growth of the global anti-aging market during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the global anti-aging market, as obesity cases are increasing in the region.

In addition, increasing consumer awareness about home-care products and the growing elderly population is driving the anti-aging industry in North America to new heights.

In addition, the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced treatments are further contributing to the growth of the global anti-aging market.

Because of the growing elderly population, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop rapidly in the global anti-aging market. In addition, rising medical tourism, rising disposable income, and increasing public awareness are all contributing to the region’s anti-aging industry growth.

Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing sales of efficient skincare products on the e-commerce platforms are forecast to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific anti-aging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a significant drawback for the growth of the global anti-aging market. During the pandemic, the demand for anti-aging treatments reduced significantly. The aging population was more prone to get affected by the COVID-19 infection. Thus, elderly people stopped visiting outside to prevent themselves from the risk of infection. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global anti-aging market significantly.

Competitors in the Market

The Procter & Gamble Company

Coty Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

L’Oreal S.A

Allergan plc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Anti-wrinkle Products

Anti-stretch Mark Products

Hair Color Products

Other Products

By Devices

Radio-frequency Devices

Anti-cellulite Treatment Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Other Devices

By Application

Anti-wrinkle Treatment

Anti-pigmentation

Skin Resurfacing

Other Applications

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

