Holographic Imaging Market Latest, 2022 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and End-use Industry to 2030

The global holographic imaging market size was US$ 43.4 million in 2021. The global holographic imaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 503.06 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries will fuel the growth of the global holographic imaging market. Holographic imaging discards the need to perform invasive surgeries. In addition, holographic imaging is also being tested for Coloscopy applications. Thus, the wide applications of holographic imaging in the medical sector will surge the growth of the global holographic imaging market.

Rising awareness about the beneficial applications of holographic imaging in training and medical education will escalate the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for 3D imaging technology from clinicians and physicians will propel the holographic imaging industry forward.

Rising initiatives by government bodies will stimulate the growth of the holographic imaging systems market during the study period. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will propel the holographic imaging market forward.

The drastic rise in healthcare expenditure all across the world and improving healthcare infrastructure will benefit the holographic imaging market.

Technological advancements in the holographic imaging industry will stimulate market growth. For instance, Holoxica Limited unveiled its innovative holographic 3-Dimensional digital atlas prototype, which showcases the human anatomy to help medical experts of neuroscience.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the outlook of the holographic imaging industry. Due to the pandemic, investments in the holographic imaging industry decline abruptly. In addition, disruptions in manufacturing activities further hampered the growth of the holographic imaging market. Moreover, research activities were also postponed due to the unavailability of raw materials and import-export challenges. Thus, all of these factors hampered the growth of the holographic imaging market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the holographic imaging market throughout the forecast period. It is owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cardiac diseases are among the leading causes of death in American men. Further, holographic imaging is deployed to provide efficient medical education in the region. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the holographic imaging market.

Competitors in the Market

EchoPixel, Inc.

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Holoxica Ltd.

Looking Glass Factory

Voxon Photonics Pty. Ltd.

LightSpace Technologies Inc.

Leia Inc.

Holografika Kft

Avegant Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Coretec Industries LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global holographic imaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Nature, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Integrated Systems & Accessories

Software

By Nature Outlook

Human

Veterinary

By Technology Outlook

Volumetric Displays

Light Field Displays & Other Autostereoscopic Displays

By Application Outlook

Anatomy & Patient Education

Surgical Support

Medical Research

By End User Outlook

Diagnostic Clinics

Operating Rooms & Interventional Suites

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

