Home Water Filtration Systems Market Latest, 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The global home water filtration systems market was US$ 9.37 billion in 2021. The global home water filtration systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.73 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol722

Factors Influencing the Market

Lack of access to safe water majorly in urban areas will drive the global home water filtration systems market forward. In addition, growing urbanization and industrialization will escalate the growth of the home water filtration systems market in the coming years. Industrial waste contaminates the water. Moreover, the unavailability of soft water will upsurge the demand for efficient home water filtration systems during the study period.

Growing public awareness about the benefits of home water filtration systems will contribute to the growth of the global home water filtration systems market.

The rising prevalence of water-borne diseases will upsurge the demand for home water filtration systems during the study period. Contaminated water and poor sanitation can cause various diseases, such as cholera, hepatitis A, typhoid dysentery, polio, diarrhea, etc. Thus, the rising prevalence of these diseases will upsurge the demand for home water filtration systems during the study period.

The surging number of technological advancements and research activities will escalate the growth of the home water filtration system market. For instance, Engineers at MIT unveiled a new approach for eliminating lead or other heavy metal contaminants from water in September 2021.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific home water filtration system market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is due to the poor sewage disposal mechanisms and low and ineffective public water treatment plants in various economies. Further, the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases such as typhoid will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific home water filtration system market.

Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is forecast to register a significant growth rate. It is due to the unavailability of safe drinking water.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol722

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in various industries. Due to the pandemic, the demand for safe drinking water increased abruptly. However, the manufacturing units observed numerous challenges, such as shortage of raw material, delays in R&D, and import-export challenges. Thus, it hampered the growth of the home water filtration system industry. However, the wake of the pandemic raised awareness about hygiene and health. As a result, the demand for healthy drinking water upsurged, which has been beneficial for the overall market.

Competitors in the Market

Best Water Technology Group

Kent RO System Ltd.

Brita Gmbh

Eureka Forbes Limited

Tata Chemicals

HaloSource Inc.

Panasonic

Amway Corporation

Aquasana

Ispring Water Systems

Culligan

GE Water & Process Technologies Inc.

Eureka Forbes Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global home water filtration systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Whole House

Under The Sink

Countertop

Pitchers & Dispensers

Faucet

Shower Mounted

Inline

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Offline

Online

By End User Outlook

Drinking

Cooking

Bathing

Laundry & Appliances

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol722

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol722

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/