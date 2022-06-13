High K And ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market size was US$ 531 million in 2021. The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is forecast to grow to US$ 924.58 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is used to place diverse thin films of carbides, amorphous metal, oxides, intermetallic compounds, an inorganic polymer, and nitrides. Chemical vapor deposition is the deposition of a solid on a heated surface through a chemical reaction in the vapor phase. Precursors for CVD of metal oxides are classified into inorganic, metal-organics, and organometallic compounds.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for nanotechnology applications will drive the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market forward during the forecast period. Nanotechnology has the prospect for a wide range of applications in next-generation products, such as lighting, display technology, and biological imaging. Moreover, the growing electronics industry will surge the growth of the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

Furthermore, growing investments in nanotechnology will contribute to the growth of the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. For instance, the United States invested nearly US$ 1.4 billion in the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI).

Growing advancements in the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market will benefit the market. For instance, Colnatec introduced an all-inclusive thin film controller Eon-ID in 2014.

The high risk of impurity levels may limit the growth of the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is forecast to grow at the highest rate. It is due to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry in the region. Furthermore, the region is forecast to continue its dominance due to the rapidly growing electronics industry.

In addition, the presence of an advanced packaging base and large foundry of LED chip makers will benefit the overall high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market witnessed a significant drop in terms of revenue due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the industries to stop operation. The preference of governments also shifted to healthcare. As a result of this, the electronics industry observed several challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic also halted the manufacturing activities. Innovations and partnership activities were also dropped for a significant time. Thus, all of these factors impeded the growth of the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Air Liquide

Dow Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Merck Group

Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd.

Praxair Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

TSI Incorporated

JSR Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

By Technology

Interconnect

Capacitors

Gates

By Application

Semiconductor

Non-Semiconductor

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

