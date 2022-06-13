Holographic Display Market 2022 Latest, Key Trends, Trends in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

The global holographic display market was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global holographic display market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Holographic displays are used in endoscopy and X-ray. The wide applications of holographic displays in the medical industry will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, growing spending in the healthcare segment will contribute to the growth of the holographic display market.

Rising demand for holographic displays for advertising and events will boost the growth of the global holographic display market. In addition, the fact that holographic displays can be customized as per industry needs is forecast to benefit the overall market during the study period.

Holographic display finds its vast applications in various other industrial verticals, such as automotive, retail, consumer electronics, etc. All of these factors will boost the growth of the global holographic display market.

On the contrary, the high cost associated with assembling holographic display devices may impede the growth of the market.

Growing advancements in holographic displays will drive the market forward. For instance, psHolix, a Swiss company, developed the Pseudo-Holographic Display technology, which enables users to watch real 3D without glasses. Thus, such advancements will benefit the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant drawback for most of the end-use industries of holographic displays. The automotive, consumer electronics, and retail industries witnessed significant loss, which ultimately affected the global holographic displays market. In addition, the vendors of holographic displays also observed several challenges, which resulted in R&D delays. As a result, the global holographic displays market growth limited due to the wake of the pandemic. China holds one of the largest automotive and consumer electronics industries. The country also witnessed the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately dropped the demand for holographic displays.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific holographic displays market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the presence of prominent electronics and automobile manufacturing industries in the region. Furthermore, the region has a relatively large retail space, which will create ample growth opportunities for the holographic display market. In addition to that, favorable initiatives by various governments will contribute to the growth of the industry.

Competitors in the Market

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holoxica Ltd

HYPERVSN

Leia Display System

MDH Hologram Ltd.

Provision Holdings Inc.

Qualcomm

Realfiction

Realview Imaging Ltd.

ViewSonic Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global holographic displays market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Touchable Holographic

Semi-transparent/Electro Holographic

Pistons Holographic

Laser/Plasma Holographic

By End User Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Other End-user Verticals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

