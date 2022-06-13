Alexa
Taiwan and US set to discuss weapon sales at 'Monterey talks'

Security cooperation likely to head agenda for strategic dialogue at end of June in US

  320
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/06/13 14:55
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at Shangri-la Dialogue on Saturday. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will discuss weapon sales and military drills with the U.S. at the end of the month at the "Monterey talks," according to a Nikkei Asia report on Monday (June 13).

The Monterey talks last took place in autumn 2021. An agenda is not usually provided and details of what was agreed are not generally broadcast.

Nevertheless, the news agency said it had three sources who confirmed the U.S. Congress is looking at a plan to provide billions of dollars in financial support to Taiwan so it can buy weapons to defend itself against China.

The article tied the talks and proposed weapon sales with the renewed determination of the U.S. to defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack. The communist nation has promised to "fight at all cost and ... fight to the very end" if Taiwan declares independence.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday (June 11) at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore: "Now, as part of our One China policy, we will continue to fulfill our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act. And that includes assisting Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."
Updated : 2022-06-13 18:23 GMT+08:00

