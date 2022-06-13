Alexa
Taiwan reports 45,081 local COVID cases

7,184 COVID cases reported in Kaohsiung, 6,694 in Taichung, and 5,470 in New Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/13 14:13
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 45,081 local COVID cases on Monday (June 13), a 10.9% decrease from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 29 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,937,363. The 109 deaths reported that day brought the country's total COVID death toll to 4,280.

Local cases

The local cases include 21,513 males, 23,557 females, and 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 109 deaths announced on Monday include 61 men and 48 women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s.

Imported cases

The 29 imported cases include 20 males and nine females ranging in age from under 5 to their 60s. Three arrived from Vietnam, two from Turkey, and two from Germany, while the countries of origin of 22 other passengers are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 12,294,824 COVID tests, with 9,353,700 coming back negative. Of the 2,937,363 confirmed cases, 13,465 were imported, 2,923,844 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 4,280 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

