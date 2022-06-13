Connected Rail Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Connected Rail Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Connected Rail Market is valued approximately $$ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The connected rail solution is useful for monetizing high speed Internet on a moving train, where data and transactions are handled via a Wi-Fi platform. It has several advantages, including allowing customers to work while travelling, which can be viewed as a significant instrument for increasing passenger rates and client happiness.

The constant demand for safety and security in railways, commuter comfort, government support, growing economy, and increasing population are the primary drivers driving the expansion of the rail systems and services industry. Continuous advancements in data management application and advanced analytics promise to transform the railway industry and commuter experience. Connected technology aids in the improvement of safety, train control, traffic management, and visual automated monitoring on trains and platforms.Rising passenger traffic is predicted to increase data usage, which would drive demand for linked rail markets. The growing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) is expected to create a significant potential for the connected rail sector.Technology companies are collaborating with telecommunications companies to improve network connectivity. IoT in railways represents a business opportunity for a variety of digital railway solution and telecommunication technology providers.Siemens and VGF collaborated to create the Digital Train Control System in December 2021.

This technology is planned to replace the traditional train control system now in use in metro and tram networks. This technology is being developed in order to boost the capacity and efficiency of railway lines, particularly in underground parts.Robert Bosch GmbH debuted an advanced driver assistance system for city rail transit in November 2021. In the case of a potential accident, it initially alerts the tram driver with a signal. If the driver does not intervene, or intervenes too late, the system automatically brakes the tram until it comes to a complete stop, preventing or at least reducing the collision as much as possible.

The key regions considered for the global Connected Rail Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America’s transportation system is diverse, with a large transcontinental rail network. In North America, the increased adoption of advanced technologies has resulted in the development of smart cities and smart transportation projects. As a result, the market for connected rail will expand in the future. Where as, Asia Pacific is home to developing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region’s linked rail business is increasing as a result of urbanisation, increased investments in digital transformation, rising GDP in nations such as China and India, and investments in freight train infrastructure to are responsible for Connected Rail Market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens

Hitachi

Wabtec Corporation

Trimble

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Huawei

Cisco

Nokia

Atos

IBM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Passenger Mobility and Services

Passenger Information System

Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions

Automated Fare Collection System

IP Video Surveillance

Predictive Maintenance

Freight Management System

Others

By Rolling Stock:

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

By Safety & Signalling System:

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Connected Rail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

