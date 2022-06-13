Autonomous Forklift Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Autonomous Forklift Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Autonomous Forklift Market is valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An autonomous forklift is an integral part of material handling equipment. Automated material handling eliminates the need for human intervention in basic operations such as precisely storing an item at a predefined location, retrieving an item, and transferring goods without risk of damage to specific processing or interface points.

Thus, the use of an autonomous forklift reduces labour costs while also improving space utilisation. Increasing warehouse rents and decreasing warehouse availability are expected to drive the adoption of autonomous forklifts during the forecasted period. Key players are taking strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, Jungheinrich AG entered into an intralogistics collaboration with TRUMPG in July 2021. Jungheinrich AG announced the provision of driverless trucks to TRUMPF to autonomously transport sheet metal parts between various machine tools and storage sites, while TRUMPF would supply its production-control software TruTops Fab, which would assist manufacturers improve their logistics. Similarly, AGILOX Services Gmbh agreed into an investment agreement with Carlyle Group in June 2021.

Carlyle Group is a multinational investment corporation that makes investments in developing technology. The fresh cash will help AGILOX expand its geographic reach and product development. As a result, the market for autonomous forklifts is likely to expand significantly in the coming years. However, AI and WMS have resulted in high integration and switching costs this would inhibit the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Autonomous Forklift Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.Because of the increasing use of autonomous forklifts in China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to occupy the greatest share of the market by 2028. Other nations in the area, like Japan and South Korea, are expected to increase their market share by upgrading and retrofitting existing automated material handling equipment. Furthermore, worldwide autonomous forklift manufacturers are relocating to the region. The transfer of technology has resulted in an increase in the number of local players, which is likely to lower the cost of adopting autonomous forklifts in the region. As a result, the area is likely to grow its market share throughout the projection period. Whereas, with the rising interest in automation technologies, Europe is expected to occupy the second highest share of the autonomous forklift market by 2028. Europe has been the most developed market in terms of warehouse and material handling automation installation. High labour costs, a lack of space, and strict worker safety regulations are just a few of the key issues driving automation technology adoption in the European material handling ecosystem.

Major market player included in this report are:

Toyota Industries Corporation

Kion Group Ag

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd

Jungheinrich Ag

Agilox Services Gmbh

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Swisslog Ag

Oceaneering International, Inc

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Balyo Sa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tonnage Capacity:

Below 5 tons

5-10 tons

Above 10 tons

By Application:

Manufacturing

Warehousing

Material handling

Logistics and Freight

Others

By Navigation Technology:

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Others

By Industry:

3PL

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Heavy Machinery

E-commerce

Aviation

Semiconductors and Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

