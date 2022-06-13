High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market is valued at approximately USD 5.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles is a DC fast charger that provides charging for vehicles in less than 30 minutes using fast-charging standards, like CCS, Supercharger and others by power transfer at a minimum rate of 22kWh.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/high-power-charger-for-electric-vehicles-market/QI037

Rising sales of electric vehicles, government support for the electric vehicle industry and new product launches in the market are increasing demand for high-power chargers for electric vehicles. As per the International Energy Agency, registration of battery electric vehicles in China was 834 thousand in 2019, which surged to 931 thousand in 2020. Also, in Europe, battery electric vehicle sales swelled from 363 thousand in 2019 to 747 thousand in 2020. Additionally, in April 2019, Indian government launched the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME 2) scheme, with an outlay of ?10,000 crores (USD 1.33 billion) along with announcing up to ?1.5 lakh (USD 1989) to customers on interest paid on loans to buy electric vehicles.

Furthermore, growing need for charging at home and rising awareness for sustainable transportation options are projected to create lucrative demand in the market during the forecast period. However, lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to restrain the market growth.

The geographical regions considered for the global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is leading the global market in terms of revenue and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the highest adoption of electric vehicle infrastructure, favorable government policies and rising presence of DC fast-charging stations along the highways.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/high-power-charger-for-electric-vehicles-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

EV-Box BV

IES Synergy

Siemens AG

Garo AB

XCharge Inc.,

Fastned

Phoenix

EvoCharge

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Output Type:

50 kW – Less than 150 kW

150 kW – 350 kW

350 kW and Above

By Vehicle Type:

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/high-power-charger-for-electric-vehicles-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/high-power-charger-for-electric-vehicles-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/high-power-charger-for-electric-vehicles-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/