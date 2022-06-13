Palletizing Robots Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Palletizing Robots Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Palletizing Robots Market is valued at approximately USD 1.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Palletizing is a demanding application of stacking boxes, bags, cases, bottles, and cartons onto pallets as the last step in the assembly line before being loaded onto a shipping truck. Furthermore, the market is receiving a huge boost due to the major technological advancements in this field.

Because palletizing robots can accomplish the task efficiently and quickly, there is a compelling need to move completed items to market in an efficient manner. Palletizing robots are being used by the majority of industrial units in order to attain higher production rates. Furthermore, the market growth is driven by changing requirements of the packaging industry and growing end-user industries. According to Statista, In India, the food and beverage industry accounted for over 40% of the country’s consumer packaged products industry. In 2020, the food and beverage business in the United States is expected to be worth roughly USD 46 billion.

Also, by 2025, the global market for flexible packaging is expected to be worth roughly USD 56.3 billion. Five years prior to that, this sum was estimated to stand at around 42.64 billion U.S. dollars. Moreover, technological advancements create lucrative opportunities in the market. However, high operational costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Palletizing Robots market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific led the market and is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the upcoming years owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as automation and robotics.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Brenton, LLC.

Remtec Automation, LLC

KUKA AG

Krones AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

DAN-Palletiser AS

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machine Type:

Case Palletizing

Bag Palletizing

De-palletizing

By End-Use Type:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

