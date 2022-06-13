Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market is valued approximately USD 1.53 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fitness platforms and apps are likely to be used by people of various ages and demographics for a variety of purposes. Disabled persons between the ages of 18 and 64, for example, are more likely to utilise these platforms for exercise and weight loss than the broader elderly population, who are more likely to use them for diet and nutrition.

Increased investment in the fitness business has resulted from the effectiveness and uptake of fitness platforms among persons with disabilities. Future Fitness, for example, reported in May 2019 that it had obtained USD 8.5 million in Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, an American venture capital firm. Furthermore, according to a WHO research released in 2020, the prevalence of disability is increasing and is expected to affect over 15.0 percent of the global population by 2020. High rates of disability in developing countries are caused by two major factors: conflict and poverty. With the ageing population, the prevalence of disability is steadily rising in the industrialised world.. One of the primary drivers driving market investments is the growing popularity and use of fitness platforms among individuals with disabilities around the world. In 2020, the global disability purchasing market was estimated to be worth USD 8.0 trillion, indicating that PWDs have enormous spending power. PWDs and their families, as well as friends, account for almost 73.0 percent of customers who make purchasing decisions. According to a report published by the American Institutes for Research (AIR), approximately 64.0 million people in the United States were registered with at least one disability, with nearly 35.0 percent of this population being people of working age, aged 16 to 65, who earn income through direct employment or additional support and benefits.

Furthermore, wearable technology development for impaired people/individuals with disabilities can be used to the ageing population. For example, a GPS-enabled smart device that assists people with vision impairment in navigating the streets could assist adults in keeping track of their dementia-stricken parents. As a result, there is a potential opportunity for forthcoming inventors and companies to introduce virtual fitness technology and solutions that are both commercially successful and beneficial to individuals with disabilities’ physical well-being. However, throughout the projection period of 2021-2027, the market’s expansion would be hampered by a lack of knowledge.

The key regions considered for the global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America had the highest revenue share. The availability of next-generation internet connectivity and increased smartphone penetration are the primary drivers of the market. Furthermore, as people with disabilities become more aware of the benefits of living a healthy and active lifestyle, fitness platforms are becoming more popular. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR. Many countries in this region are implementing virtual fitness solutions to provide better exercise/workout routines for people with impairments.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple, Inc.

Kakana

Champion’s Rx

Adaptive Yoga Live

Evolve21

Kym Nonstop

Exercise Buddy, LLC

Special Olympics

YouTube

Hulu, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

By Platform:

Android

iOS

Others

By Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

